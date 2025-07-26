Ahead Of Polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hikes Monthly Pension For Journalists From Rs 6000 To Rs 15000

In a big move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a significant hike in monthly pension benefits under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme' for all eligible journalists and their spouses. This announcement comes months ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar.

CM Nitish Kumar's Announcement

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the state government has given instructions to the concerned department to increase the monthly pension amount for all eligible journalists from the existing Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000.

"I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to the department to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists. Additionally, in the event of the death of journalists receiving a pension under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to provide their dependent spouse with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for their lifetime," Nitish Kumar stated.

Chief Minister Kumar also emphasised the important roles journalists play in social development, referring to them as the fourth pillar of democracy.

He said, "Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their journalism impartially and live with dignity after retirement."

Big Move Ahead Of Bihar Polls

This is being seen by many analysts as a masterstroke by the Nitish government to woo journalists ahead of the state polls this year.

The Assembly Elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

NDA Vs Opposition On Special Intensive Revision

Meanwhile, the political battle between the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan has intensified in the state and at the Centre, months ahead of the elections, on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar has erupted a massive row in the country, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that it will delete a significant chunk of voters.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Bihar announced that 99.8 per cent of the state's electors have been covered under the ongoing Special Integrated Revision (SIR) process, as per the statement from the polling agency.