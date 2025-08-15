Ahead Of Putin's India Visit: EAM Jaishankar To Visit Moscow For Crucial Talks With Russian Leaders

Washington: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to visit Moscow next week to co-chair the 26th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific-Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. The EAM's visit comes at a crucial time when India-US relations are facing strain due to the US imposing additional tariffs on Indian goods. The tariffs, amounting to 25% on certain Indian products, have raised concerns in New Delhi, particularly given that the overall tariff on India now stands at 50%.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar's visit to Moscow will be a crucial step in strengthening India's ties with Russia, a country that has become India's largest oil supplier. Russia's share in India's total oil imports has increased, from 1.7% in 2019-20 to 35.1% in 2024-25. During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and is likely to call on President Vladimir Putin. The discussions will focus on key issues, including India's continued energy procurement from Russia and preparations for Putin's visit to India later this year.

India-Russia Trade And Economic Cooperation

The India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific-Technological, and Cultural Cooperation is an important platform for both countries to enhance their bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The commission's 26th session will provide an opportunity for India and Russia to explore new avenues of cooperation and strengthen their strategic partnership. The Russian delegation at the dialogue is likely to be led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Pertinently, EAM Jaishankar's visit to Russia is also crucial as it comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to implications for global geopolitics and trade. India has consistently called for ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and Jaishankar is likely to discuss this issue with his Russian counterparts.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they discussed sanctions against Russia and New Delhi's oil purchases. PM Modi also held a telephonic diplomatic call with Russian President Putin and discussed with him the ongoing conflict and other bilateral issues, including the trade tensions.

Notably, Putin is also likely to visit India and meet PM Narendra Modi. However, the time for his visit has not been finalised yet.