Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: First govt briefing after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad at 1.30pm today

First govt briefing after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad at 1.30pm today

Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as Flight A1171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on the afternoon of June 12, 2025.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, when it lost altitude moments after departure and crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad.

A massive fire broke out following the crash, fueled by the plane’s heavy fuel load. A Mayday distress call had been issued by the pilot shortly before the crash, according to Air Traffic Control.

Emergency services responded rapidly, with six NDRF teams, fire engines, ambulances, and police units dispatched to the scene for rescue and recovery operations.

In response to the tragedy, the Indian government has formed a high-level multi-disciplinary committee led by the Union Home Secretary to investigate the cause of the crash and recommend safety guidelines to prevent future incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling the crash "heartbreaking beyond words" and stated that authorities are working to assist those affected.