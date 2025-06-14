Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: First govt briefing after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad at 1.30pm today

Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as Flight A1171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on the afternoon of June 12, 2025.
The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, when it lost altitude moments after departure and crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad.
A massive fire broke out following the crash, fueled by the plane’s heavy fuel load. A Mayday distress call had been issued by the pilot shortly before the crash, according to Air Traffic Control.
Emergency services responded rapidly, with six NDRF teams, fire engines, ambulances, and police units dispatched to the scene for rescue and recovery operations.
In response to the tragedy, the Indian government has formed a high-level multi-disciplinary committee led by the Union Home Secretary to investigate the cause of the crash and recommend safety guidelines to prevent future incidents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling the crash "heartbreaking beyond words" and stated that authorities are working to assist those affected.
Helpline Numbers for families and relatives:
011-24610843
9650391859
1800 5691 444 (Air India)
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Rescue teams on Saturday recovered another body from the tail section of the wreckage of Air India flight AI-171.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi reaches the London-bound Air India flight's crash site.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates : Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, “It was undoubtedly a very unfortunate incident. We are all deeply affected by this immense grief.”
Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks on the Ahmedabad plane crash, Shekhawat added: “Not every serious national tragedy should be viewed through a political lens. Sometimes, we must rise above politics and respond with human sensitivity. That is the only message I wish to convey to Sanjay Raut Ji.”
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will brief the media at 1.30pm, in what will be the Centre's first press conference on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
