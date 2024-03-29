×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Ahmedabad-Bound Indigo Flight From Patna Makes Emergency Landing in Indore

An Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight from Patna was on Friday diverted to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore airport due to a mid-air medical emergency onboard.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya
Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Indore Airport | Image:ANI
Indore: An Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight from Patna was on Friday diverted to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore airport due to a mid-air medical emergency onboard. It is being said that a passenger on board needed immediate medical care after feeling sick. According to the information, the airline’s crew provided the passenger with medical assistance and took care of him, while the flight made an emergency landing at the Indore Airport. 

A statement was later issued by the Indigo airlines, saying, "IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route." 

Later, on arrival, the passenger was referred to further medical care and was shifted to a hospital. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

