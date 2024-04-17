Advertisement

Ahmedabad: In a major boost to travel infra, the Ahmedabad-Delhi bullet train will become a reality soon. The high-speed train is likely to reduce the travel time from 12 hours to just 3.5 hours. After Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, this will be the second high-speed railway project in Gujarat.

The railways has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) which said that the train will commence its journey from Sabarmati station in the city. A multi-modal hub has been set up at Sabarmati station for passengers’ convenience.

The train can attain an average speed of 250 kmph on an elevated corridor.

The train will traverse through stations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before entering the national capital. It will cross Himmatnagar, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Rewari and Manesar stations.

