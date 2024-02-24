English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Gujarat: 2 Dead, Several Injured as Cement Tanker Hits Bus in Nadiad

The bus was carrying about 23 passengers when the mishap took place.

Digital Desk
Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway accident
The bus, plying from Ahmedabad to Pune, broke the roadside railing and fell 25 feet down on the roadside on the Expressway. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Two people were killed whereas several others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in veered off the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway after being hit by a cement tanker in Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the bus, plying from Ahmedabad to Pune, broke the roadside railing and fell 25 feet down on the roadside on the Expressway.

Advertisement

The bus was carrying about 23 passengers when the mishap took place.

Nadiad SP Rajesh Gadhiya said the driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus.

Advertisement

He said, "...The bus was going from Ahmedabad to Pune in which there were about 23 passengers. The driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus...Two people have died & several people have been injured...A case will be filed against the tanker driver and further legal action will be taken..."

Advertisement

More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

6 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

7 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

8 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

11 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

11 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

14 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

15 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

17 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

17 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Celebrate The Success Of Lal Salaam

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Vijay-Rashmika, Others Attend Ashish-Advita's Grand Wedding Reception

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Military TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist Now

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Must-watch Movies Revolving Around Marines

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

    The Debate6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo