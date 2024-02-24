The bus, plying from Ahmedabad to Pune, broke the roadside railing and fell 25 feet down on the roadside on the Expressway. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Two people were killed whereas several others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in veered off the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway after being hit by a cement tanker in Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the bus, plying from Ahmedabad to Pune, broke the roadside railing and fell 25 feet down on the roadside on the Expressway.

Advertisement

The bus was carrying about 23 passengers when the mishap took place.

Nadiad SP Rajesh Gadhiya said the driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Nadiad: SP Rajesh Gadhiya says, "...The bus was going from Ahmedabad to Pune in which there were about 23 passengers. The driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus...Two people have died & several people have been injured...A case will be filed… https://t.co/B9DKPMKTf5 pic.twitter.com/LrSFa3AepN — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

He said, "...The bus was going from Ahmedabad to Pune in which there were about 23 passengers. The driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus...Two people have died & several people have been injured...A case will be filed against the tanker driver and further legal action will be taken..."

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

