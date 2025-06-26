Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Data From Front Black Box Of Crashed Air India Plane Retrieved, Memory Module Accessed

New Delhi: In a major development in the investigation of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have successfully retrieved and downloaded data from the aircraft’s black boxes.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, killed 270 people including 241 passengers and crew members onboard and 34 people on the ground. Only one passenger, seated in 11A, survived.

The two black boxes a Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) were recovered from the crash site. One was found on the rooftop of a college hostel, and the other amid the debris. These were taken to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in New Delhi on June 24.

The data was successfully extracted the same day, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed.

“The analysis of the CVR and FDR data is currently underway. These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety,” the ministry said.

The successful retrieval of the Crash Protection Module (CPM) and memory module marks a significant step in understanding why Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed just 36 seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight was en-route to London.

Earlier, there were concerns that the black boxes might need to be sent abroad for forensic analysis. However, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu clarified last week that the data would be examined in India by the AAIB.

Meanwhile, Air India and Tata Sons have pledged continued support to the victims' families. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson are reportedly in contact with affected families, with Chandrasekaran referring to them as part of the “Tata family.”

According to sources, the company is also providing support beyond the compensation already announced. Chandrasekaran has instructed Air India management to meet with staff unions, engineering departments, and other stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure smoother operations.