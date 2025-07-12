AI-171 Crash | Boeing Pilot Asks: Did Someone Cut Off the Fuel Control Switch? Technical Process Indicates Manual Intervention Needed

Air India A1-171 Crash Preliminary Report Out: The preliminary report into the June 12 Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad has confirmed that both engines shut down within moments of takeoff, with fuel cutoff switches shifting from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ almost simultaneously within one second of each other. However, experts believe the report leaves out critical details that could explain why the aircraft lost both engines so suddenly.

Among those questioning the findings is Captain C S Randhawa, a respected name in the Indian aviation industry. The former Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Randhawa has 45 years of flying experience, including 37 years on Boeing aircraft and fighter planes. His insights into the crash highlight the crucial gaps that remain in the investigation.

The Fuel Control Switches Cannot Move on Their Own

Captain C S Randhawa explains “You see, first and foremost I would like to tell you that the fuel control switches, firstly, they're gated. And they have guards on the side. The second part is that the switch, the fuel control switch, has to be pulled out and then put it to run. Similarly, if it has to be cut off, it has to be pulled up and then put it down to shut off. Now, this switch cannot be operated externally. It has to be done internally by a human interface. Point number one.” According to Captain Randhawa, the report notes that the throttles were in idle and the fuel control switches were at ‘RUN’, indicating that everything was normal before the sudden shutdown.

Acceleration Was Normal, Aircraft Was Not Overweight

“Point number two, they have found the throttles to be in idle position. And the fuel control switches, as per the report, are to run. Now, this aircraft, first and foremost, a few things are very clear, that the acceleration was normal. It was five tons below the limit of the aircraft. It had a V1 speed of 153 knots. And within two seconds, it reached 155, which is the rotation speed. Aircraft rotated. It was not overweight at all. Temperatures were high. External temperature is 43. And they were on reduced thrust takeoff. So acceleration was normal. And aircraft unsticks and gets airborne at rotation speed” Captain Randhawa further added.

What Happened in Those Four Seconds?

Explaining the situation, he said, once airborne, a critical transition occurs in the aircraft systems. “Now, after the aircraft gets airborne, I reiterate that there is a micro switch in the landing gear. When it extends, when it leaves the ground, the landing gear, it extends. The compression is off. That is the time the aircraft transits from ground mode to air mode. Now, within four seconds, this, after liftoff, these switches have been recycled, which is very, very intriguing that how did it happen. It is too early a stage.”

The four seconds after liftoff remain the biggest mystery, as this is when the fuel cutoff switches shifted, leading to both engines shutting down.

The Report Doesn’t Clarify If Engines Were Running

When asked about the possibility of manual intervention, Captain Randhawa pointed out, until and unless both engines are flamed out.

Further, he added, Maybe, Because the DFDR can only actually tell you that what actually happened the moment the aircraft lifted off. Those four seconds.

What are the Unanswered Questions In the Report?

Captain Randhawa also discussed about the unanswered questions in the 15 page preliminary report that of the crash. He said “Unanswered questions are, the moment the aircraft has lifted off, were the engines running after the liftoff? Or they were not running? Point number one, it is not clear from the report. Now, if there is no action by the pilot and the switches have moved to cutoff and run, I do not know how it is possible. It is not at all possible. That without a human interface, that thing can happen.”

“Have the Pilots Done It? Why Would They?”

Captain Randhawa raises According to the CVR transcript, both pilots reportedly did not move the switches, which adds to the confusion. “Now, both pilots, the CVR transcript says that they have not done it. Now, this is contrary to what actually happens in the cockpit. I haven't heard of a single case where the fuel control switches have moved automatically to run and cutoff.”

He explained that in the event of a dual engine flameout, pilots may reset the engine electronic controls by moving the switches:

“So, the point is, within four seconds, what has transpired that the pilots have done it in, Because the action, the actions by the pilot, in case of a twin engine, both engine flame out, is to cut off the switches and run to ensure that the EEC, the engine, electronic engine control is reset. And one engine has started picking up. The second one is still in the decelerating mode.”

“The Mystery of Four Seconds Remains”

Captain Randhawa concluded by emphasizing that the four-second window remains crucial and unexplained, “So, it is not clear from the report and from the DFDR, which they will, in due course, they will be analyzing the DFDR in detail and collaborating with the other evidences available. Because this is very crucial, that what happened moment the aircraft lifted off till four seconds, till the, when they found that the switches have been recycled.”