‘AI Hai!’: Pakistani Youth’s Hilarious Reaction To Maha Kumbh Mela Goes Viral | WATCH

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, being held in Prayagraj has left millions of Hindus and tourists mesmerised by its grandeur, but it’s not just the Indians who are in awe. The massive gathering, which is expected to touch 45 crores devotees mark has also stunned Pakistani youths, who, after seeing images and videos of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh event, couldn't believe their eyes and their reactions were hilarious.

Amidst the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, a video has recently gone viral, featuring two Pakistani youths, one showing images and videos from the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela to the other. What follows is a humorous exchange that perfectly summarises the disbelief of the youth as he tries to believe what's shown to him through images and videos showcasing the magnitude of the event.

The conversation begins when the YouTuber asks the youth to take a look at the pictures from the gathering. The moment he sees the images, the youth responds in shock, “Yeh India hai!!!” (Is this India?!)

The Pakistani youth, who seems to be sceptical, dismisses the idea that such an overwhelming crowd at an event in a city could exist in India, saying, “This looks like it’s AI-generated!” He even goes a step further, claiming that the images are fabricated and insisting, “Even during the Chandrayaan launch, they used green screens! They have a complete studio in Naweda (Noida)!”

Despite the YouTuber’s insistence that the crowds in the pictures seem authentic, the youth remains unconvinced. “These are edited pictures. In Pakistan, if 500 people enter a pandal, they fight like goats!” he declares, poking fun at the chaotic gatherings in his own country.

As the YouTuber tries to assure him that the pictures are from an Indian source and the event is real, the youth’s disbelief intensifies. He says, “Are these real? Where are your fears? Please do one thing, give me a time machine. I want to go back to 1947, and I will make sure not to cross the Wagah Border!"

The youth’s reactions were so funny that the video quickly became a viral sensation on X, where it was shared by the account Hindutva Vigilant, and garnered millions of views. The comment section exploded with hilarious remarks, with many people poking fun at the Pakistani youth’s inability to believe that such a massive event could happen in neighbouring India.

One social media user commented, “The only thing more mind-boggling than the Kumbh Mela is the fact that he thought it was AI-generated.”

Others had more light-hearted responses, with one user humorously adding, “If this was AI, then even our gods must be on the cutting edge of technology!”