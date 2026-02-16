AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Welcomes Delegates As Bharat Mandapam Gears Up For Global Event, Traffic Advisory Issued

India kicks off the AI Impact Summit 2026 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As New Delhi transforms itself into the epicentre of the world's most consequential conversation on artificial intelligence, an unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 today.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory.

In an advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.

"Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," the advisory stated.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

The summit will showcase them alongside the AI Impact Expo, a sprawling 70,000-square-metre showcase of real-world applications, from precision farming to accessible education. For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent.

With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates, key announcements, expert insights, and major takeaways from one of the biggest technology events of the year on republicworld.com.