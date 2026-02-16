Updated 16 February 2026 at 10:39 IST
AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Welcomes Delegates As Bharat Mandapam Gears Up For Global Event, Traffic Advisory Issued
The summit will showcase them alongside the AI Impact Expo, a sprawling 70,000-square-metre showcase of real-world applications, from precision farming to accessible education. For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent.
New Delhi: As New Delhi transforms itself into the epicentre of the world's most consequential conversation on artificial intelligence, an unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 today.
From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.
Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory.
In an advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.
"Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," the advisory stated.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.
With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, key announcements, expert insights, and major takeaways from one of the biggest technology events of the year on republicworld.com.
16 February 2026 at 10:38 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: 'India Playing Key Role In Shaping Future Of AI,' Say Top Tech Leaders
AI Summit 2026: Executive Vice President Nvidia Jay Puri, who is part of the Summit believes that the world is witnessing the start of a new industrial era shaped by AI.
"It's incredibly exciting to be traveling to New Delhi for the AI summit at such a defining moment for our industry. The energy, ambition and pace of innovation we are seeing are extraordinary. We are at the beginning of a new industrial era, one that will be shaped by AI..." Jay Puri said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.
16 February 2026 at 10:35 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Global AI Impact Expo
AI Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo.
Ahead of the Summit, he welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development.
PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
16 February 2026 at 10:29 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates To Attend Summit
AI Summit 2026: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Amravti, Andhra Pradesh ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh received Gates at the Airport and expressed optimism about future collaborations.
Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the expo today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
16 February 2026 at 10:27 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Welcomes Delegates, Says 'World Is Coming To India'
AI Summit 2026: The Prime Minister on Monday welcomed the delegates to the mega event highlighting the role of the country's youth in driving technological progress.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote," It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development."
16 February 2026 at 10:25 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Possible Traffic Disruptions
AI Summit 2026: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access.
In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic.
16 February 2026 at 10:22 IST
AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Bharat Mandapam Gears Up For India AI Impact Summit
AI Summit 2026: Starting today, India kicks off the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, with the theme "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya".
PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
The Expo is also expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.
16 February 2026 at 10:23 IST
AI Summit 2026: I&b Ministry Issues Traffic Advisory
AI Summit 2026: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to begin in the national capital on February 16.
In an advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.
The Ministry also requested that attendees adhere to the updated entry protocols and entry timings communicated for both venues to ensure smooth movement and security coordination during the high-profile international event.
16 February 2026 at 10:15 IST
AI Summit 2026: AI Summit Kicks Off In Delhi Today
AI Summit 2026: New Delhi is set to host the landmark Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 starting today, marking the first time a major international AI summit has been held in the Global South. The event aims to unite global leaders and experts to establish a framework for AI development that is inclusive, ethical, and resilient.
The summit officially kicks off at 5:00 PM today at Bharat Mandapam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 10:16 IST