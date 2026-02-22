'AI Impact Summit a Turning Point': PM Modi Highlights India's Breakthroughs in 131st Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the world got to see India's amazing capabilities in the field of AI at the recently concluded India Impact Global AI Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Addressing the nation in the 131st episode of his weekly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi noted that during this period, India also launched three Made in India AI models.

The summit, he said, brought together leaders from multiple countries, industry experts, innovators, and representatives from the start-up sector. The summit gave him the opportunity to meet world leaders and CEOs of leading technology companies.

"This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future," he said. During the AI Summit exhibition, PM Modi highlighted two innovations that particularly impressed global leaders. The first was at the Amul booth, where AI applications in livestock management were demonstrated. He explained how AI is assisting in animal treatment and how 24/7 AI-powered systems are helping farmers track their dairy operations and monitor livestock efficiently.

"I showcased many innovations to world leaders. I would like to mention two things in particular: the first innovation was at the Amul booth. It was explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how, with the help of a 24/7 AI assistant, farmers are keeping track of their dairy operations and livestock. The second innovation focused on preserving India's cultural heritage. Leaders from across the world were surprised to see how, with the help of AI, our ancient scriptures, traditional wisdom, and manuscripts are being preserved and adapted for today's generation," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Sushruta Samhita display, explaining, "The first step showed how the image quality of manuscripts was enhanced with the help of technology and made readable. The second step converted this text image into a machine-readable format. Next, an AI avatar was created, and the text was translated into Indian and foreign languages."

He added, "World leaders showed great interest in learning about Bharat's ancient knowledge through this modern avatar."

PM Modi emphasised that such initiatives showcase both India's technological progress and its rich cultural heritage to the world. The three models launched at the Summit include- Sarvam AI's LLMs, Gnani.ai's Vachana text-to-speech model, and BharatGen's Param2 17B multilingual foundational model.

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on February 16-20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlines that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity.