AI Summit 2026: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Suggest Alternate Routes

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for a busy week as it hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit to be held in the 'Global South'. The 5-day event, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam, is expected to bring together 20 world leaders, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries, and over 35,000 delegates from around the globe. The event is also expected to bring traffic woes to the national capital region.

As the city prepares for the influx of dignitaries and attendees, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a traffic advisory, urging delegates to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. "Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," the advisory stated.

The summit promises to be a big event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and several Heads of State and Government in attendance. The event will feature over 700 exhibitors and over 100 high-level sessions daily, focusing on shaping international cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

According to reports, Delhi is already buzzing with activity, with security personnel and traffic marshals deployed across key locations. As attendees begin to arrive, the Delhi Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, explaining routes to avoid and alternative modes of transport. The advisory recommended using the Delhi Metro, with the Supreme Court station being the most convenient entry point. The private vehicles are advised to park at designated locations such as the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with shuttle services available to the summit venues.

The Delhi Traffic Police have identified several key stretches that will be affected by traffic restrictions and diversions, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Safdarjung Road. Non-Delhi bound vehicles will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to decongest the city centre.

Suggested Routes For Commuters

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, for those heading to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the police suggest using NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel. The railway passengers bound for New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations are encouraged to use Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg.

Ahead of the major event, the city is on high alert, with multi-layered security arrangements in place, including anti-drone systems, surveillance grids, and access control checkpoints. The Supreme Court has allowed lawyers to appear via video conferencing from February 16 to 20 due to anticipated congestion around its premises.

Special Nodal Officers Deployed To Facilitate Students Appearing For CBSE Exams

The traffic advisory also takes into account the ongoing CBSE board examinations, with special nodal officers deployed to ensure students do not face difficulties reaching their exam centres. The students are advised to reach their centres by 10 am for the 10.30 am start, and passes are being facilitated through school principals to allow transport through restricted zones.