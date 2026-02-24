AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested For Orchestrating ‘Banian’ Circus

New Delhi: In a major development in the AI Summit protest investigation, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, after prolonged questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station, where he had been interrogated since Sunday evening.

The arrest followed hours of interrogation and examination of evidence related to the protest that disrupted proceedings at the international AI Summit in the capital. With Chib’s arrest, the number of people taken into custody in the case stands at seven.

Security around the police station was heightened through the morning, with personnel from the Rapid Action Force deployed as a precaution amid concerns over possible demonstrations by supporters.

Investigators had earlier indicated that Bhanu possessed key information about the AI Summit protest and allegedly played a central role in planning it. According to police sources, Chib did not cooperate during interrogation and repeatedly attempted to evade questions, following which officers said they had gathered sufficient evidence to justify his arrest.

Advertisement

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention.

Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. The Delhi Police said investigators have recovered T-shirts from the accused that they described as crucial evidence linked to the AI Summit protest case. Officials stated that individuals involved in the incident are from different parts of the country

Advertisement

The case relates to a demonstration staged during the summit in which a group of activists allegedly raised slogans and displayed protest messages against government policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the venue before being removed by security personnel. Police subsequently registered an FIR invoking charges including unlawful assembly, obstruction of public servants and criminal conspiracy.

Several accused were detained at the venue on the day of the incident, while others were arrested later during follow-up raids across multiple states.

The arrest has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders calling it an attempt to suppress dissent, while ruling party have defended the action, stating that disruptions at an international summit warranted strict legal response.