AI Summit Protest Case: Delhi Court Grants Protection From Arrest To T-shirt Designer

New Delhi: Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to a T-shirt designer in connection with the AI Summit protest case, which took place on February 20 and was allegedly organised by Indian Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted protection to Umesh Chandra Padala, who allegedly designed T-shirts worn by the protesters.

The court directed Padala to cooperate with the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Delhi Police.

The court further instructed the Delhi police to give 7 days' notice to Umesh Chandra Padala, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, in case of his arrest.

Padala has been attributed the role of designing the T-shirts allegedly used in the protest and is stated to have aided the alleged main conspirators in planning the demonstration.

Advocate Saimon Farooqui and Advocate Mohd Azam Khan appeared on behalf of the accused during the hearing.

This case pertains to a protest organised at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam on February 20.