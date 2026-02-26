AI Summit Shirtless Protest Probe: Who Is ACP Rahul Vikram, The Officer Leading Investigation In Shimla

New Delhi: Rahul Vikram, whose name surfaced during the recent inter-state police confrontation linked to the AI Summit protest case, is an Assistant Commissioner of Police posted in the Delhi Police Special Cell and serves in its counter-terrorism unit, one of the force’s most sensitive investigative wings.

Rahul Vikram was part of the Delhi Police team that travelled to Himachal Pradesh to arrest Youth Congress workers linked to the AI Summit protest case. According to police sources, two of the accused-Saurabh and Arbaaz-were present at the protest site and later fled, allegedly hiding in Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Police ACP Rahul Vikram says, "You can't do it (seize the vehicle). When we have seized the DVR, and we have supplied the documents for it, then how can they search our vehicle for it on suspicion that the DVR has been stolen?"

Meanwhile, the Shimla police also took the seizure of one vehicle of the Delhi Police, alleging that the vehicle contained a DVR occupied by the Delhi police in the presence of an independent witness.

The Shimla police alleged that these three accused were forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police, and the DVRs of the CCTV cameras at the resort where the three accused were staying were taken without a memo or receipt by the Delhi Police.

Service Profile

Rahul Vikram is a 2018-batch DANIPS officer who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. He has served in the Special Cell for a significant period and is currently posted in its counter-terrorism unit, a division tasked with handling terror modules, organized crime networks, and high-risk interstate operations.

Role in Major Operations

During his tenure, officials say teams led by Rahul Vikram have cracked several major cases. Among the most notable was the busting of a suspected Al Qaeda module operating out of Jharkhand, an operation that drew attention within security circles.

His team has also worked on operations involving international coordination to bring wanted criminals back to India. One such case involved Sachin Thapan, described by investigators as the mastermind linked to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who had claimed responsibility for the killing after the incident.

Crackdown on Gangsters Abroad

Officials state that Rahul Vikram’s unit has helped return multiple wanted gangsters from overseas. This includes Kala Rana, described by investigators as a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought back from Thailand.

The team has also arrested several suspects linked to murder cases in Punjab, as part of coordinated anti-gang operations targeting organized criminal networks.

Another high-profile arrest cited by officials is that of Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, who had a bounty of over Rs 7 lakh announced by both Delhi and Haryana police. He was arrested along with his associate Anuradha.

Award Recognition

In recognition of his service record and operational achievements, he is also a recipient of the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshita Padak for the year 2025, an honour awarded for distinguished service and professional excellence in policing.

FIR Copy

FIR Against Delhi Police

An FIR was registered by the Himachal Pradesh Police at Chirgaon Police Station under Rohru Subdivision in Shimla district in connection with the AI Summit case. According to the registration details, FIR number 0018/2026 was filed on 25 February 2026 at 8:11 PM under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 140(3) for kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person, Section 329(4) for aggravated house-trespass or house-breaking, Section 127(2) for wrongful confinement, and Section 190 for unlawful assembly. The FIR has been lodged by Himachal Pradesh Police against Delhi Police officials in relation to the incident.