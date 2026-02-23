AI Summit 'Shirtless' Protest’: Delhi Police Arrest 5th Accused From Gwalior, Search For Another Suspect Underway

Gwalior: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior, and intensified searches across the National Capital Region in connection with the 'shirtless' protests conducted by Youth Congress functionaries at the international AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

This marks the fifth arrest in the case linked to the demonstration held at the summit venue. Yadav has reportedly been remanded to two days of police custody. Four individuals have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Former Gwalior Rural Youth Congress President Surrenders

In Gwalior, Jitendra Singh Yadav was detained from his residence in Patel Nagar in the City Centre area this morning.

Former Gwalior rural Youth Congress president Raja Gurjar, a resident of Piproli village, also surrendered at the Jhansi Road police station before being taken into custody by Delhi Police.

Advertisement

Both Jitendra Yadav and Raja Gurjar are reportedly being interrogated at a confidential location.

Yadav’s father, Keshav Singh Yadav, alleged repeated raids at their residence. “Late Saturday night, Gwalior Police raided the house once, and this morning, Delhi Police raided the house twice,” he said, adding that the family was not informed about the Delhi police station where his son was being held. He also said that mobile phones belonging to him and Yadav’s wife were examined as a part of the probe.

Advertisement

Former state Congress spokesperson Ram Pandey described the detention as unlawful and said Yadav is an active Youth Congress leader. Police officials declined to comment on the allegations and said the investigation is ongoing.

3 More Detained, Search For Another Suspect Underway

While Raja Gurjar was held from Gwalior, Bimal from Bhind, Pradyuman from Jhansi, and Bunty Shukla from Lalitpur, have also been detained.

Delhi Police Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have conducted rapid raids in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to trace all the accused who appear to be absconding and allegedly involved in planning the protest at Bharat Mandapam. Police said they are examining the possible involvement of individuals from outside Delhi in the planning and execution of the protest. As further investigation is underway, more arrests are likely.

According to reports, police personnel are also searching for another suspect identified as Mukesh Sharma, in connection with the case.

Raids have been carried out at multiple locations across the city, including Greater Kailash, Gulmohar Enclave and Ghaziabad in search of this suspect.

The possible involvement of individuals from outside Delhi are also being examined.

Vehicle Seized From Delhi

A vehicle allegedly linked to a Youth Congress worker was also seized from a hotel in the Paharganj area.

The car, which bears registration number from Bihar, was reportedly seized from Himachal Sadan. It was found to contain materials allegedly used during the protest. The police teams are now investigating who brought the vehicle to the location from where it was seized.

The protest was staged by members of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit in Delhi on Friday. According to police, a group of individuals entered the high-security venue and began a demonstration inside the premises. The protesters removed their shirts and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including chants of “PM is compromised.”

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Youth Congress said its members were protesting against what it termed a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.”

Earlier, four other Youth Congress leaders: Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav, were arrested and sent to five days’ police custody by the Patiala House Court after their bail pleas were rejected.