AIADMK Condemns Rising Sexual Crimes by Policemen in Tamil Nadu, Demands Independent Monitoring Of Police Behaviour Towards Women

Chennai: The AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has condemned the rising incidents of sexual crimes committed by policemen in Tamil Nadu and demanded independent monitoring of police behavior toward women.

In a statement, the party said: "The AIADMK leadership expresses grave concern over the alarming rise in sexual assault and harassment cases perpetrated by police personnel in Tamil Nadu. Instead of ensuring women’s safety, the very force sworn to protect them has repeatedly turned predator."

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently condemned the kidnapping and rape of a young woman pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh in Tiruvannamalai.

"Following the strong condemnation by AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) of the recent case in Tiruvannamalai, where two policemen abducted and raped a young woman pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh, the party wishes to highlight that this is not an isolated incident. In the last nine months alone, policemen have been the culprits in at least 19 cases of sexual offences across the state. The DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must answer to the people of Tamil Nadu: what concrete action has been taken to safeguard women? Why has the police force itself become a source of terror for women?," the statement read.

The AIADMK also provided a timeline of incidents.

Timeline of Incidents (Jan–Sep 2025)

18.01.2025 – Karur: Policeman Ilavarasan arrested under POCSO Act for harassing a 16-year-old girl.

01.02.2025 – Chennai: Policeman Raman raped a 13-year-old missing girl inside a police booth and jeep.

04.02.2025 – Tenkasi: Policemen Sailesh and Senthil arrested for harassing a minor girl.

25.03.2025 – Chennai: Traffic constable suspended for sharing intimate videos of a woman.

17.04.2025 – Kanyakumari: Constable arrested for molesting a woman in Rajakkamangalam.

03.05.2025 – Chennai: Woman AIADMK functionary molested by a police officer in Otteri.

07.05.2025 – Avadi: Crime Branch constable demanded sexual favors from a complainant.

19.05.2025 – Tiruvallur: STF constable arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

30.05.2025 – Trichy: Policeman misbehaved with a woman.

26.06.2025 – Chennai (Tambaram): Constable and auto driver raped a woman constable.

15.07.2025 – Thoothukudi: Policeman arrested for harassing a 15-year-old girl.

29.07.2025 – Avadi: CRPF constable arrested for assaulting a colleague’s daughter.

14.08.2025 – Tirunelveli: Head Constable Sasikumar harassed a school student.

14.08.2025 – Trichy: Policeman Gopalakrishnan arrested for molesting a postal worker.

15.09.2025 – Kallakurichi: Constable Yuvaraj caught on camera making lewd gestures in public.

21.09.2025 – Karur: Constable Prabhakaran arrested for assaulting a minor; Constable Gowthaman absconding.

15.09.2025 – Kallakurichi: Policeman sexually harassed a 17-year-old inside a police station, demanding favors to release her father.

27.09.2025 – Thoothukudi: Dismissed constable booked under POCSO Act for harassing two minor girls.

30.09.2025 – Tiruvannamalai: Two policemen arrested for abducting and raping a young woman pilgrim.

What Does AIADMK Demand?

The AIADMK said in a statement that it stands united in demanding justice for victims and safety for every woman in Tamil Nadu. Women should not fear those in uniform. The party demands: Immediate independent monitoring of police behavior toward women, including CCTV and accountability systems.

Swift dismissal and conviction of all accused policemen without political interference.

M. Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK’s National Spokesperson, also reacted strongly.

A patent holder for a Rape Prevention Device developed with his wife, Sathyan stated: “What greater shame can there be for Tamil Nadu than policemen turning into serial predators? Nineteen cases in nine months, yet the DMK government remains silent. Women no longer feel safe even inside police stations. Chief Minister Stalin must explain what actions his government has taken and why it has failed to protect women. If protectors become perpetrators, who can women turn to for safety?”