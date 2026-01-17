AIADMK Launches ‘First Phase’ Of 2026 Manifesto: Here Are The Welfare Promises Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections | Image: X

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The party’s leadership has promised to expand the existing social security system and revive the flagship "Amma" branded initiatives while focusing on women empowerment and rural employment.

Financial Boost for Women

In a challenge to the ruling DMK’s Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which currently provides ₹1,000 monthly to eligible women, the AIADMK has pledged to double this amount.

The party announced that under their governance, all women will receive ₹2,000 as a monthly compensation.

This plan effectively continues the current framework but adds an extra ₹1,000, aiming to provide greater financial autonomy to household females across the state.

A free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted.

Reviving 'Amma' Legacy Schemes

The AIADMK is leaning on the legacy of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa by proposing the relaunch of several "Amma" schemes with enhanced benefits.

1. Amma Housing Loan Scheme:

To address the growing need for affordable urban and rural housing, the party has promised to provide housing loans at significantly lower or zero interest rates.

This initiative is designed to help low-income families achieve homeownership without the burden of high-interest debt.

2. Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme:

Reviving a flagship program, the party promised to provide two-wheelers to women at a subsidised rate of ₹25,000.

This initiative is expected to assist working women and students in their daily commute, fostering independence.

Boosting Rural Livelihoods

The AIADMK has detailed plans to broaden the scope of the current employment guarantee program. Also, to provide housing loans at lower or no interest under the Amma loan scheme.

Under a new "G-Ram-G" initiative, the party intends to increase the guaranteed working period from the current 100 days to a 150-day work plan.

This expansion provides an additional 50 days of assured wages to rural labourers, helping to stabilise the rural economy during agricultural off-seasons.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to reclaim power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections.

Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and is entering the electoral contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.