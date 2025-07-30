AIADMK Palaniswami‘s Heartwarming Interaction With Roadside Vendors Wins Hearts | WATCH

Chennai: During his statewide tour, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami met roadside vendor in a candid moment that shows his grassroots connection.

While passing through a local market area near Sivaganga, Palaniswami's campaign bus stopped near a roadside vendor who was selling cashews. The vendor, recognised the leader and offered him a pack of cashews for free as a gesture of goodwill.

Palaniswami, however, insisted on paying for the snack. When the vendor refused to accept the money, Palaniswami gently corrected him, saying: “Wrong… You shouldn’t say you don’t want money.”

He then paid for the cashews, teaching him the dignity of labour and the importance of fair exchange.

Palaniswami's brief interaction with roadside vendor shows the leaders' humility and respect for small traders. Entire beautiful moments between the leader and local vendors captured on camera.

His candid moment during roadshow can be seen as a lesson of self-respect and economic fairness, especially for daily wage earners and street vendors.

The moment quickly gone viral on social media, with supporters praising his simplicity and empathy.

Palaniswami Interacted With Local Vendors During His Tour

The roadshow is part of AIADMK’s “Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom” (Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu) campaign.

EPS has been engaging with locals, sipping tea at roadside stalls, and discussing development plans for Coimbatore and surrounding areas.