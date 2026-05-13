EPS Removes Velumani, Shanmugam From Key AIADMK Posts After Rift Over Tamil Nadu Assembly Trust Vote

In a significant administrative move, the AIADMK General Secretary, Thiru Puratchi Thamizhar (Edappadi K. Palaniswami), has announced a sweeping reorganization of the party’s internal structure. The reshuffle involves the appointment of new District Committee Secretaries and the removal of several high-profile veterans from their long-standing local roles.

High-Profile Leaders Relieved of Duties

The announcement, shared via the party's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, confirms that heavyweights such as SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam have been relieved of their current district responsibilities. This restructuring marks a strategic pivot for the party as it looks to revitalize its grassroots leadership.

The following senior leaders are among those stepping down from their respective district posts starting today:

Mr. Natham I. Viswanathan, M.L.A.: Deputy General Secretary and Secretary of Dindigul East.

Mr. S.P. Velumani, M.L.A.: Headquarters Secretary and Secretary of Coimbatore Suburban South.

Mr. C.Ve. Shanmugam, M.L.A.: Organizing Secretary and Secretary of Villupuram District.

Mr. R. Kamaraj, M.L.A.: Organizing Secretary and Secretary of Thiruvarur District.

Dr. C. Vijayabaskar, M.L.A.: Organizing Secretary and Secretary of Pudukkottai North.

Mr. P. Thangamani: Organizing Secretary and Secretary of Namakkal District.

Mr. K.P. Anbazhagan, M.L.A.: Organizing Secretary and Dharmapuri District Secretary.

Mr. P. Benjamin: Organizing Secretary and Secretary of Tiruvallur Central.

A New Chapter for AIADMK Leadership

The party leadership confirmed that these changes are effective immediately. According to the official statement:

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"The following persons are appointed to the following positions effective today."

By clearing the decks in key strongholds like Coimbatore, Villupuram, and Trichy, the AIADMK General Secretary appears to be preparing the organization for future challenges. While several of these leaders retain their roles as M.L.A.s or Organizing Secretaries at the state level, the shift in district power dynamics signals a fresh approach to local governance and party mobilization.

