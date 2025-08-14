AIADMK Strongly Condemns Midnight Arrest Of Sanitation Workers In Chennai

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) strongly condemned the brutal midnight crackdown by the DMK government on sanitation workers who have been protesting peacefully for 13 days in Chennai, demanding that the promises made to them be honoured. The party lashed out at the ruling party for the police action, deeming it “undemocratic”.

The senior party leaders expressed shock at the conscience, alleging that over 300 police personnel armed with lathis and protective gear descended on the workers under the cover of darkness to break their protest in the most undemocratic manner. As per the party, over 400 sanitation workers were arrested, and another 200 were detained at undisclosed locations. The Opposition questioned the time of the action by the Tamil Nadu police, accusing that just a day before India’s 79th Independence Day – when the nation celebrates freedom and democracy – the Stalin-led DMK government has “unleashed state terror” on the workers who safeguard public health and dignity every single day.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing his administration of unleashing violence and intimidation against sanitation workers who were peacefully protesting for their rights.

The AIADMK’s strong condemnation surrounds the midnight crackdown on sanitation workers protesting outside the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Palaniswami alleged that the workers were dragged, beaten, and dumped in jails across the city, with many injured and denied proper medical treatment. The AIADMK leader questioned the justification behind such actions, asserting that the sanitation workers were merely demanding what the DMK had promised them in its manifesto.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami, statement:

“Mr. Stalin, at the entrance of Ripon Building, in the dead of night, your administration unleashed violence and intimidation against sanitation workers — the very men and women who, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 lockdown, risked their lives to keep our streets clean and our families safe. Today, when they peacefully protest for their rights, they are dragged, beaten, and dumped in jails across the city.

Who are they? Criminals? Naxalites? Terrorists? No — they are the poor and humble workers who sweep our streets and remove our waste, ensuring that Chennai remains liveable. Their only ‘crime’ is demanding what you yourself promised them.

In your own manifesto, you pledged permanent employment for sanitation workers, equal pay for equal work, and dignity of service. You posed for cameras, sipping tea with them, proclaiming solidarity. Did those photo-ops taste sweet then? Why do their rightful demands taste bitter now?

When you sat in the Opposition, you thundered in letters and speeches that their jobs must be made permanent regardless of pending cases. Have you forgotten your own words so soon?

Never in the 79 years of independent India has any government stooped so low as to crush sanitation workers in the dead of night. Today, they are scattered in more than eight detention centres, with families kept in the dark about their whereabouts. Many have been injured in your reckless assault and are being denied proper medical treatment.

The tears, pain, and anguish of these workers have left Tamil Nadu shaken. You will be held answerable for every injustice inflicted upon them. And the time to answer is not far away – just eight more months, Mr. Stalin.”

AIADMK’s Demands

Immediate and unconditional release of all sanitation workers arrested and detained. Full medical care and compensation for those injured in the police crackdown. Public assurance that such midnight arrests and repressive tactics will never recur. Implementation of DMK’s own manifesto promises — permanent jobs, equal pay, and humane working conditions for sanitation workers.