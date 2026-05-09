AIADMK To Break Up? 36 Party MLAs Likely To Support Vijay's TVK As Tamil Nadu Political Thriller Continues

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu’s political thriller heats up, nearly 36 AIADMK MLAs are reportedly preparing to shift allegiance to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), defying their party leadership. There is a massive internal rift brewing within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Earlier it was reported that several of the newly-elected AIADMK MLA have rallied behind senior leader C.V. Shanmugam, pushing for an alliance with TVK, a move that could break the back of the AIADMK’s current leadership under Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). Notably, AIADMK won 45 seats in the elections.