AIADMK To Break Up? 36 Party MLAs Likely To Support Vijay's TVK As Tamil Nadu Political Thriller Continues
As Tamil Nadu’s political thriller heats up, nearly 36 AIADMK MLAs are reportedly preparing to shift allegiance to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), defying their party leadership.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: As Tamil Nadu’s political thriller heats up, nearly 36 AIADMK MLAs are reportedly preparing to shift allegiance to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), defying their party leadership. There is a massive internal rift brewing within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Earlier it was reported that several of the newly-elected AIADMK MLA have rallied behind senior leader C.V. Shanmugam, pushing for an alliance with TVK, a move that could break the back of the AIADMK’s current leadership under Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). Notably, AIADMK won 45 seats in the elections.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is said to be hesitant to support TVK. The development comes as EPS is prepared to make a move to stake claim to power if TVK chief Vijay fails to submit proof of majority support before the Governor by the end of the day.
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