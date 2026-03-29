Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK To Contest From Majority Of Chennai Constituencies; Direct Fight With DMK In 13

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu elections approaching, the AIADMK, which is in opposition in the state and a partner of the NDA, has announced that it will contest a majority of the Assembly constituencies in Chennai, giving a direct contest to its prime adversary, the DMK in 13 of the 16 seats in the state capital.

The party has fielded several former state ministers, senior party members and women as their key candidates who would be taking on the DMK in Chennai, largely considered to be the party's traditional stronghold as it had won 15 out of the 16 constituencies it had won in the 2021 Assembly election. However, this time, the party has fielded several new faces this time.

As per the lates announcement from AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, former state ministers B Valarmathy and Gokula Indira would be taking the fight to DMK MLA N Ezhilan and party leader N Chitrarasu. While Valarmathy is contesting from Thousand Lights, Chitrarasu has been fielded from Anna Nagar.

In a major highlight from these polls, wife of slain BSP leader Armstrong, Porkodi would be contesting from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar where she would be facing KS Ravichandran of the DMK.

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Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Deputy Udhayanidhi who would be fighting from Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituencies will be up for a challenge from the AIADMK's P Santhanakrishnan and Aadhi Rajaram in Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituencies.

The DMK has fielded sitting MLAs John Ebenezer (Dr Radakrishnan Nagar), Shekar R D (Perambur), A V M Prabhakara Raja (Virugambakkam), besides its Ministers P K Sekar Babu (Harbour) and Ma Subramanian (Saidapet) as well.

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The AIADMK has allotted the Mylapore, Saidapet and Perambur to its allies, viz. the BJP, AMMK, and PMK.