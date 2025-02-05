AIIMS Experts Join Forces With PM Modi Over India's Obesity Epidemic, Urge Lifestyle Changes

New Delhi: In a pressing appeal, experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) urged Indians to adopt dietary awareness, lifestyle modifications, stress management, and early interventions to combat the rising obesity epidemic. The experts underscored the adverse health effects of obesity and the urgent need for preventive measures. The appeal from the experts came up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mass appeal to reduce oil consumption and address the growing obesity burden in India.

"As the national conversation shifts towards reducing oil consumption and promoting better nutrition practices to combat obesity, AIIMS experts can bring credible, evidence-based information," said Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-Delhi.

Dr Srinivas stressed the need for early nutritional education and school-based interventions to tackle obesity. Dr Rajeev Narang, Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology, stressed that obesity is treatable and encouraged people to monitor their Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference.

Professor of the Department of Medicine, Dr Naval Kishore Vikram, talked about the limitations of BMI in measuring obesity, particularly in Indians, where abdominal fat accumulation is more prevalent. He recommended using the waist-to-height ratio as a more accurate indicator.

The experts also asserted that it is needed to view obesity as a chronic disease rather than a cosmetic concern. Dr Nitish Naik, Professor at the Department of Cardiology, called for early action to prevent obesity-related health issues like heart disease and diabetes.

Professor of the Department of Psychiatry, Dr Nand Kumar explained the link between stress and obesity, attributing weight gain to oxidative stress and hormonal imbalances. He suggested using the CALM approach – Conscious activity, Active learning, Lifestyle modifications, and Mindfulness – to combat stress-induced obesity.

Other experts, including Chief Dietician Dr Parmeet Kaur and senior Dietician Dr Monita Gahlot, advocated for reduced consumption of ultra-processed foods, increased intake of fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and improved food label literacy.