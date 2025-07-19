AIIMS Patna First-Year MD Student Mysteriously Found Dead In Hostel Room

Patna: A first-year MD student at AIIMS Patna was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday, leaving everyone shocked at the hostel. The student, identified as Yadvendra Sahu alias Amritya Arvind, was a resident of Odisha. As per sources, the medical student allegedly took his own life under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, Yadvendra Sahu had locked himself in his room, number in the hostel, since morning. His colleagues grew suspicious and informed the AIIMS administration when they failed to open the door for an extended period of time. The police were promptly notified, and a team from the Phulwari Sharif police station rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police broke open the door and found Yadvendra's lifeless body inside. The student was rushed to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

DSP Sushil Kumar of Phulwari Sharif, who is leading the investigation, said that prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. However, the exact reason behind the student's death can only be determined after the post-mortem report is received. "No suicide note has been found at the spot," DSP Kumar added.

The police have informed Yadvendra's family in Odisha and are awaiting their statement to further investigate the case. A forensic team has been called to the scene to collect evidence from the room.

Following the shocking incident, the students and the staff of the AIIMS Patna expressed their grief and sadness over the loss of a young life. The administration has refrained from commenting on the incident, but the police investigation is ongoing.