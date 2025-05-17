AIIMS Rishikesh's Heli-Ambulance Crash Lands in Kedarnath, All Passengers Safe | VIDEO

Updated May 17th 2025, 12:37 IST
Jammu: AIIMS Rishikesh's helicopter ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath on Saturday after its rear section reportedly sustained damage mid-air. According to Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, all five people onboard are safe. The incident occurred during a medical emergency mission. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the technical snag.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 17th 2025, 12:35 IST