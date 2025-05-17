Republic World
  • AIIMS Rishikesh's Heli-Ambulance Crash Lands in Kedarnath, All Passengers Safe | VIDEO

Updated May 17th 2025, 12:37 IST

AIIMS Rishikesh's Heli-Ambulance Crash Lands in Kedarnath, All Passengers Safe | VIDEO

The incident occurred during a medical emergency mission. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the technical snag.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
AIIMS Rishikesh's Heli-Ambulance Crash Lands in Kedarnath, All Passengers Safe | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Jammu: AIIMS Rishikesh's helicopter ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath on Saturday after its rear section reportedly sustained damage mid-air. According to Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, all five people onboard are safe. The incident occurred during a medical emergency mission. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the technical snag.

Published May 17th 2025, 12:35 IST