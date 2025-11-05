'Aimed To Create Doubt Among Voters': Union Minister Lalan Singh on Rahul Gandhi's 'H-Files' Presser Against ECI

Patna, Bihar: A day before the first phase of polling in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Wednesday stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations ahead of the Bihar elections were aimed at creating "confusion" among the voters.

The JDU leader termed the allegations made by the Congress leader a "recurring pattern" that has emerged after a series of electoral losses in states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and others. He further mentioned that Rahul Gandhi has not furnished an affidavit to the Election Commission to back up his claims.

While talking to ANI, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "This is a recurring pattern where, after electoral losses, he questions the Election Commission's decisions and alleges irregularities in various states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. As you may recall, based on the data from CDSS, he alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, which led to legal actions against him. Despite the Election Commission of India asking for affidavits to support these claims, Rahul Gandhi avoids providing them."

He further said, "His recent allegations ahead of the Bihar elections aim to create doubt among voters, though it is believed that these claims won't significantly impact the NDA's expected victory under Nitish Kumar's leadership."

Advertisement

This comment of JDU leader came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into a loss.

Advertisement

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss."

Just a day before the polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, he said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

He said, "We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5 per cent."

Gandhi claimed that a woman appeared to have voted 22 times across different booths using multiple names.

He said the image linked to her was a stock photograph of a Brazilian model and that similar cases could involve up to 25 lakh records in the state.

"Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?... She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph, and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims, alleging that the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention from the Bihar elections.