AIMPLB Declares Nationwide Campaign Against Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has launched a scathing opposition of the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, labelling it a direct attack on Islamic values, Shariah, religious and cultural freedoms, and the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution.

The Board accused certain political parties of supporting what it called the BJP’s “communal agenda,” claiming this has unmasked their "so-called secular" façade.

In a strongly worded statement, the Board affirmed its commitment to fight the legislation both legally and through public demonstrations. It stressed that the campaign would be sustained in collaboration with religious, community-based and social organizations until the amendments are repealed.

Nationwide Protest Movement Announced

AIMPLB announced plans to roll out a nationwide protest campaign under the banner "Save Waqf, Save the Constitution."

Starting next week, protests will be held across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla, and Lucknow. District-level protests will be organized, with memorandums submitted to the Home Minister and the President of India.

The movement’s first event will be a public gathering at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The Board appealed to the youth to participate actively but peacefully, emphasizing discipline and coordination with AIMPLB leadership.

General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi confirmed the Board will challenge the bill in the Supreme Court.

In parallel, the Board will organize peaceful and democratic protests such as symbolic black armband demonstrations, public discussions, press briefings, and roundtable meetings with citizens from all communities.