AIMSA Receives Distress Calls From Medical Students Stranded in Iran, Urges MEA Intervention

New Delhi: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has received more than 18 distress calls from Indian students stranded in Iran, particularly from Isfahan, where 32 Indian medical students are currently staying, the student's body said on Sunday.

The student medical association said that they received reports about students moving underground into a basement after an attack near Darvaze-ye Shirazi, close to their hostel. Distressing calls were again received in the night, March 7 and in the morning, March 8, as the situation remains tense.

Students from Qom, including those studying at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Iran University of Medical Sciences, reported that they were relocated after nearby residential buildings were targeted, leaving many students extremely frightened, the release stated.

Students from Kerman have also informed that their food supplies are running out, increasing anxiety among those stranded. Meanwhile, students in Shiraz reported hearing explosions near their areas, it added.

Advertisement

Amid rising concern, parents of the stranded students held a protest at Pratap Park, demanding that the Government of India immediately evacuate their children and ensure their safe return home.

Advertisement