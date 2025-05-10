Air Bases, S-400 Unharmed: India Exposes Pakistan’s Web Of Malicious Misinformation Propaganda

New Delhi: Following a ceasefire agreement on Pakistan's request, India dismissed a series of misinformation campaigns launched by Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the two nations following India's ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Indian defence forces have categorically denied Pakistan's claims that its JF-17 aircraft damaged India's S-400 air defence system and Brahmos missile base. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during a Defence Ministry press briefing, stated, "Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong."

The Defence Ministry has also dismissed several other claims made by Pakistan regarding its attacks on India, and the Indian Army's actions.

Pakistan's misinformation campaign included false claims that India's airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj were damaged. The Indian Defence Ministry has categorically refuted these fabricated claims, stating that they were “completely wrong”. Additionally, Pakistan alleged that India's ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Vyas were damaged, which India has also denied.

False Allegations Against The Indian Army

Pakistan also made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. Colonel Qureshi asserted that India is a secular nation and its army is a reflection of the country's constitutional values. "I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India," she said.

Despite the tensions, India has agreed to Pakistan's request to announce a ceasefire, bringing a halt to days of military action and heightened tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. According to the government, the cessation of hostilities was directly negotiated between the two countries after Pakistan reached out to India. Officials said that the DGMO of Pakistan initiated a call earlier in the day, during which both sides held discussions and reached an understanding.

Pakistan's Sponsorship Of Terrorism

The ceasefire agreement comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's long history of sponsoring terrorism in India. Pakistan has been accused of providing sanctuary to terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which have carried out several deadly attacks in India.