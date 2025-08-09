Air Force Chief Shuts 'Saboot' Gang, Says 'Ghost of Balakot' Has Been Taken Care Of | Image: X

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force has successfully addressed the doubts that followed the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Singh reflected on past criticism and explained how Operation Sindoor showcased clear military success.

“We were unable to show evidence from inside Balakot. Though we had intelligence that there was huge damage and many terrorists were neutralised, we couldn’t convince our own people. This time, we were able to tell the world what we achieved,” Singh said.

5 Pakistani Jets, 1 AEW&C Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor

The IAF Chief confirmed that at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large AEW&C or ELINT aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill, taken at a distance of nearly 300 km,” he stated.

He listed the additional damage inflicted on Pakistan’s defence infrastructure:

Two command-and-control centres (Murid and Chaklala)

At least six radars

Two Surface-to-Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) systems in Lahore and Okara

Three aircraft hangars (Sukkur UAV, Bholari, and Jacobabad F-16 hangars)

S-400 System a ‘Game-Changer’

IAF Chief praised the Russian-made S-400 air defence system as a "game-changer" in the operation. He said Pakistan was unable to use its long-range glide bombs because the S-400 kept their aircraft from entering Indian airspace.

“Our air defence systems did a wonderful job. Not one of their advanced weapons could be used,” he noted.

'We Had Full Freedom': Political Leadership Backed Military

According to Singh, India’s political leadership provided full freedom to the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

“There were clear directions. No restrictions were put on us. If any constraints existed, they were self-imposed,” Singh said, calling political will a key factor behind the mission's success.

Coordination Through CDS and NSA Was Crucial

The IAF Chief credited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for ensuring smooth coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“The post of CDS made a real difference. Our strikes were calibrated and mature. The NSA helped bring all agencies together,” Singh added.

‘Aur Marna Tha?’: Singh Defends Govt’s Decision to Pause

He supported the government’s decision to halt Operation Sindoor after achieving core objectives.

“Some people close to me said ‘aur maarna tha’ (we should have hit more). But once goals are achieved, mature decisions must be taken. The nation made the right call,” he said.

He described Operation Sindoor as a "high-tech war", saying that in just 80 to 90 hours, India inflicted enough damage to force Pakistan to back down.

“They realised that continuing would only increase the cost. They sent a message to our Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) asking to talk,” Singh revealed.

Operation Sindoor was India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian civilians were killed. The operation targeted terror camps and defence infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.