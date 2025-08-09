Air Force Chief Shuts 'Saboot' Gang, Says 'Ghost of Balakot' Has Been Taken Care Of

Updated 9 August 2025 at 15:06 IST
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force has successfully addressed the doubts that followed the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Singh reflected on past criticism and explained how Operation Sindoor showcased clear military success.
“We were unable to show evidence from inside Balakot. Though we had intelligence that there was huge damage and many terrorists were neutralised, we couldn’t convince our own people. This time, we were able to tell the world what we achieved,” Singh said.
The IAF Chief confirmed that at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large AEW&C or ELINT aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
“This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill, taken at a distance of nearly 300 km,” he stated.
He listed the additional damage inflicted on Pakistan’s defence infrastructure:
Two command-and-control centres (Murid and Chaklala)
At least six radars
Two Surface-to-Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) systems in Lahore and Okara
Three aircraft hangars (Sukkur UAV, Bholari, and Jacobabad F-16 hangars)
IAF Chief praised the Russian-made S-400 air defence system as a "game-changer" in the operation. He said Pakistan was unable to use its long-range glide bombs because the S-400 kept their aircraft from entering Indian airspace.
“Our air defence systems did a wonderful job. Not one of their advanced weapons could be used,” he noted.
According to Singh, India’s political leadership provided full freedom to the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.
“There were clear directions. No restrictions were put on us. If any constraints existed, they were self-imposed,” Singh said, calling political will a key factor behind the mission's success.
The IAF Chief credited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for ensuring smooth coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
“The post of CDS made a real difference. Our strikes were calibrated and mature. The NSA helped bring all agencies together,” Singh added.
He supported the government’s decision to halt Operation Sindoor after achieving core objectives.
“Some people close to me said ‘aur maarna tha’ (we should have hit more). But once goals are achieved, mature decisions must be taken. The nation made the right call,” he said.
He described Operation Sindoor as a "high-tech war", saying that in just 80 to 90 hours, India inflicted enough damage to force Pakistan to back down.
“They realised that continuing would only increase the cost. They sent a message to our Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) asking to talk,” Singh revealed.
Operation Sindoor was India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian civilians were killed. The operation targeted terror camps and defence infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Over 100 terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were reportedly eliminated. India also destroyed radar stations, airfields, and communication centres at 11 different Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan air base.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 15:06 IST