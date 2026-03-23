Rajasthan Intelligence Busts Major Espionage Racket; IAF Staffer Arrested Over Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: In a major operation, Rajasthan Intelligence has dismantled a cross-country espionage network by arresting a civilian employee from the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam.

The accused was allegedly leaking sensitive Air Force intelligence to Pakistani intelligence handlers in exchange for monetary payments, exposing a wider espionage network linked to foreign intelligence agencies.

The Investigation Trail

The operation, led by Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, was the culmination of a months-long investigation that began in January 2026.

The trail started with the arrest of Jhabara Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer, who was caught sharing strategic information from the border regions.

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During his interrogation and the subsequent investigation, the name of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, surfaced; he was found to be in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies, as per the release.

Profile of the Accused Arrested

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Sumit Kumar, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was employed as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the strategically vital Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh.

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According to officials, abusing his official position, Kumar gathered confidential information about the Air Force Station and transmitted it to Pakistani handlers via social media.

Acting in a joint operation with Air Force Intelligence, New Delhi, a team from Rajasthan Intelligence detained the accused in Chabua and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur.

During a joint interrogation conducted by various intelligence agencies at this facility, it was revealed that the accused had been in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency since 2023 and was sharing sensitive information in exchange for monetary payments.

His cooperation extended beyond mere data sharing; he reportedly used his own identity to help handlers create Indian social media accounts to facilitate their covert operations.

Sensitive Data Compromised

The interrogation further revealed that the accused had shared critical information not only to the Air Force Station in Chabua but also to other military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal (Bikaner district).

This information included details regarding the locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data concerning officers and personnel, the release noted.

Furthermore, the accused assisted Pakistani handlers in creating social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his own name.

Legal Action and National Security

The joint operation, conducted by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence, led to the arrest of Sumit Kumar on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

A case has been registered at the Special Police Station in Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

Authorities believe this arrest has exposed the Pakistan-backed network targeting Indian defence infrastructure.