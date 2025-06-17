Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Glitch

New Delhi: Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London has been forced to be cancelled due to a technical snag. Air India flight number AI 159, a Boeing 788, scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad for London at 1:10 pm, has been cancelled due to a technical snag.

Air-India flight AI 159 had arrived from New Delhi to Ahmedabad and was set to take off for London. This marks the second instance of an Ahmedabad-to-London Air India flight facing a technical glitch, following a crash near the Ahmedabad airport on June 12 that killed 241 of the 242 people onboard.

On Monday, another Air India flight was cancelled after delays caused by operational issues led to the expiry of the crew’s duty hours.

News agency ANI, quoting sources, reported that flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was scheduled to be operated using an Airbus A321-211 aircraft (VT-PPL).

Earlier on Tuesday, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai encountered a technical glitch in one of its engines. The flight, which had arrived at Kolkata airport for a layover, required all passengers to deplane.

On Monday, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted back to the capital shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue.

Prior to that, another Air India flight returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff because of a midair technical problem.

Air India stated that the New Delhi-bound aircraft landed safely in Hong Kong and was undergoing checks “as a matter of abundant precaution.”

In a separate statement, the Airport Authority Hong Kong confirmed that flight AI315 returned to the city’s airport around 1 pm.