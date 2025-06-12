Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video Shows Thick Smoke Billowing from Accident Site Near Airport

An Air India flight en route to London Gatwick with 242 passengers onboard crashed at around 1:50 pm after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport. Among the videos showing how the tragedy unfolded near Meghaninagar, a clip shows the aftermath of the incident. A huge debris of the plane remnants can be seen with thick black smoke emanating from the site near the airport. However, the video does not confirm the casualties.