Air India, Air Canada Restore Codeshare Pact to Boost India–Canada Connectivity

New Delhi: Air India on Saturday announced the reinstatement of its codeshare agreement with fellow Star Alliance carrier, Air Canada, to offer more flight options for travellers and boost connectivity between India and Canada.

By definition, a codeshare flight is an agreement between airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, helping airlines to fly a wide range of destinations.

Effective 02 December 2025, the codeshare agreement will enable Air India to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow), Air India said in a statement.

It will allow Air India to place its 'AI' designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on the following routes: From Vancouver to: Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal and Halifax; and from London Heathrow to: Vancouver and Calgary.

Parallelly, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow).

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said: "More than two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow. The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward."

"As a proud Star Alliance member airline, Air India remains committed to the alliance's purpose of delivering seamless journeys across the globe," Wilson noted.

Customers with itineraries combining flights operated by Air India and Air Canada can travel on a single ticket and benefit from a unified baggage allowance.

Frequent flyers can continue to earn and redeem points/miles on both airlines, and elite status holders of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme continue to enjoy Star Alliance Gold benefits with Air Canada-operated flights, including priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines' respective booking channels and travel agents worldwide, Air India said in the statement.