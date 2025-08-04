Air India Flight from Delhi to Vijayawada Rejects Take-off Due to Procedural Error

NEW DELHI: An Air India A320 aircraft, operating as flight AI2576 from Delhi to Vijayawada, rejected its take-off on August 4, 2025, after a procedural error was discovered.

According to a crew member's report, the auto-throttle (A/THR) system did not engage as expected during the take-off roll, which began on runway 29R. The captain decided to abort the take-off at an airspeed of approximately 60 knots. The aircraft, with tail number VT-TQU, was then safely returned to the bay.

The incident occurred after the aircraft had been dispatched with the auto-throttle system noted as inoperative, a decision made in consultation with an engineer and under a specific maintenance procedure. The crew's report states that the unexpected lack of auto-throttle engagement on the Flight Mode Annunciator (FMA) surprised the captain, leading to the decision to reject the take-off.