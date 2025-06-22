Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Riyadh After Mid-Air Bomb Threat

Riyadh: Air India Flight AI-114 travelling from Birmingham International Airport, UK to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi had to make an emergency stop in Riyadh Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 21 after a bomb threat was reported onboard, as confirmed by the airline officials.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off from Birmingham International Airport at around 8:26 PM local time. While in the air, the crew discovered a threatening note in the aircraft’s lavatory. Following standard safety protocols, the pilots quickly diverted the plane to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked without any issues. Security teams then carried out thorough sweeps of the plane. However, Investigators conducted a detailed search and found no explosive devices on board.

According to reports, passengers were moved to a secure section of the terminal, where the airline arranged hotel accommodations for them. Air India stated that all travelers would be rebooked and flown to Delhi.

An Air India spokesperson commented “Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on June 21 received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh, where it landed safely and completed security checks.” The airline did not provide details about the individual who issued the threat or how it was communicated, although initial reports indicate it may have been found in the lavatory.