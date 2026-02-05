Updated 5 February 2026 at 10:56 IST
Air India Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Turn-Back to Delhi After Fire Warning in Cargo Hold
An Air India Boeing B777-300ER returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on February 5, 2026, due to a fire warning; it landed safely and is under inspection.
New Delhi: An Air India Boeing B777-300ER operating flight AI-507 from Delhi to Bengaluru on February 5, 2026, was forced to return to Delhi airport shortly after take-off following a fire warning in the forward cargo compartment.
According to initial information, the crew carried out an air turn-back as a precautionary measure after receiving the warning. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport. Following the incident, the aircraft has been taken under maintenance for inspection.
Further details on the cause of the warning are awaited.
