Air India Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Turn-Back to Delhi After Fire Warning in Cargo Hold

New Delhi: An Air India Boeing B777-300ER operating flight AI-507 from Delhi to Bengaluru on February 5, 2026, was forced to return to Delhi airport shortly after take-off following a fire warning in the forward cargo compartment.

According to initial information, the crew carried out an air turn-back as a precautionary measure after receiving the warning. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport. Following the incident, the aircraft has been taken under maintenance for inspection.

