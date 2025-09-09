Air India Cancels Delhi–Kathmandu Flights After Protests in Nepal

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of flights on the Delhi–Kathmandu–Delhi route, as violent protests continued for the second consecutive day across various parts of Nepal.

Air India Cancels Multiple Flights on Delhi–Kathmandu Route Amid Escalating Unrest in Nepal

After the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights—AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212—operating on the Delhi–Kathmandu–Delhi route have been cancelled today.

The cancellations come amid massive unrest in Nepal following Prime Minister KP Oli’s resignation, as violent protests entered second day across the country.

At least 19 people have died and hundreds have been injured in clashes with police, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. The Nepali Army has been deployed to secure Tribhuvan International Airport, which was fully shut down on Tuesday.

Airlines including IndiGo have also diverted flights mid-route, and passengers are being returned to their points of origin.