Air India Cancels London, Toronto, New York, Frunkfurt, Paris, Chicago Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

New Delhi: Air India has cancelled several international flights to Western Countries scheduled for March 1, amidst rising security concerns in the Middle East. The airline cited the safety and security of passengers and crew as the primary reason for the cancellations, confirming the suspension of services to major global destinations including London, Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris, and Chicago. The decision followed as tensions escalated in the region after a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran, disrupting global air travel.

The military operation against Iran has led to the shutdown of Middle East airspace. According to reports, the flights needing to cross this airspace to reach cities like London, New York, and Paris are among those affected. An Air India spokesperson stated that the decision was taken after a detailed assessment of the evolving regional situation.

In a statement, Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that those who are affected are being notified of the cancellations and supported with alternative options to minimize disruption. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued guests by these disruptions, whom we are notifying of the cancellations and supporting with alternative options to minimise the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

The cancelled flights include routes between Delhi and London (Heathrow), Mumbai and London (Heathrow), Amritsar and London (Gatwick), as well as flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York (JFK), Newark, Chicago (via Vienna), Toronto (via Vienna), Frankfurt, and Paris. Air India is reaching out to impacted passengers and offering assistance, including rescheduling, refunds, or alternative arrangements.

Advertisement

The airline stated that it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide further updates based on its risk assessments. The latest development followed Air India's earlier suspension of all flights to destinations across the Middle East with immediate effect, citing the security situation in parts of the region as a precautionary measure.

The affected flights are:

Advertisement

Delhi–London (Heathrow) / London–Delhi: AI161/AI162 and AI111/AI112

Mumbai–London (Heathrow) / London–Mumbai: AI129/AI128

Amritsar–London (Gatwick) / London–Amritsar: AI169/AI170

Delhi–New York (JFK) / New York–Delhi: AI101/AI102

Mumbai–New York (JFK) / New York–Mumbai: AI119/AI116

Mumbai–Newark / Newark–Mumbai: AI191/AI144

Delhi–Chicago / Chicago–Delhi (via Vienna): AI127/AI126

Delhi–Toronto / Toronto–Delhi (via Vienna): AI187/AI188 and AI189/AI190

Delhi–Frankfurt / Frankfurt–Delhi: AI205/AI206

Mumbai–Frankfurt / Frankfurt–Mumbai: AI2027/AI2028

Delhi–Paris / Paris–Delhi: AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148

Air India stressed that the airline prioritises safety and security, adjusting schedules as needed and offering assistance to affected passengers.

The conflict in the Middle East has led to airspace closures, with several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, and the UAE, shutting their airspace. The closure has disrupted global air travel, with airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air also cancelling flights to the Middle East. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety advisory, urging airlines to avoid 11 countries in the region.