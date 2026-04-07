BREAKING: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amidst Losses And Operational Setbacks

New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has stepped down amidst persistent losses and operational challenges. The CEO's resignation comes at a crucial time, when the Tata Group, which acquired Air India in 2022, seeks to revamp the airline's fortunes.

Campbell Wilson, who took the helm in July 2022, had been tasked with turning around the airline's reputation and finances. However, Air India has struggled with safety lapses, including a fatal crash in June 2025 that killed 260 people, and operational issues such as flight cancellations and delays. The airline's financial performance has also been underwhelming, with Wilson's tenure marked by efforts to modernise the fleet and expand routes.

According to reports, Wilson's contract, which was set to expire in mid-2027, will not be extended. The decision is likely linked to Air India's failure to meet its operational targets, including breaking even by March 2026. External challenges, such as supply chain issues affecting aircraft deliveries and Pakistan's closure of airspace to Indian carriers, have also impacted Air India's financial performance.

Nipun Aggarwal, currently Air India's Chief Commercial Officer, is set to succeed Wilson as Chairman of Air India Express, the airline's low-cost subsidiary. Basil Kwauk, Air India's Chief Operating Officer, will also join the Air India Express board to ensure operational synergy. In a memo, Wilson stated that the structural work is largely complete, and the focus will now shift to optimizing the group's fleet, network, sales, distribution, and loyalty assets.

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Air India has been undergoing a massive restructuring effort, including the merger of four airlines into two, Air India and Air India Express. The airline has also invested heavily in modernising its fleet, with plans to acquire 470 new aircraft. Wilson had previously stated that the airline's long-term goal is to grow its market share to 30% both domestically and internationally by 2027.