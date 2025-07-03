Air India Chandigarh-Mumbai Flight With 107 Passengers Cancelled After Technical Snag

BREAKING: A Chandigarh to Mumbai Air India flight (AI-2510) was cancelled on Thursday morning after being declared AOG (Aircraft on Ground) due to a technical issue, leaving nearly 107 passengers stranded at the airport.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 8:45 AM and arrive in Mumbai at 11:25 AM, was grounded at Chandigarh Airport after pre-departure checks flagged a technical snag.

A total of 107 passengers were booked on the flight - 9 in business class and 98 in economy.

What is AOG?

An AOG (Aircraft on Ground) declaration means the aircraft cannot be cleared for flight until the issue is resolved. In such cases, the airline is required to ground the aircraft and cancel or reassign the flight.