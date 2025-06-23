Air India Diverts All Flights In Middle East, IndiGo, Akasa Air Issue Advisory After Iran Strikes US Base In Qatar

New Delhi: Air India has temporarily closed its operations in the middle east and diverted all its flights in view of the developing security situation after Iran launched a massive missile strike at United States airbase Al-Udeid in Qatar on Monday evening.

Air India issued a statement amid heightened tensions in the middle east and said, “As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar.”

“Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with input from the relevant authorities. We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control and request guests to update their contact details for real time updates and check their flight status on its site or Chat with Tia for cancellations and refund options,” said Air India Express Spokesperson.

IndiGo issues travel advisory in Middle East

Not just Air India, Indigo also alerted its passengers that their flights may face delays due to an evolving security operation in the Middle East.

“In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may experience delays or diversions. These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace. We recommend checking your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the relevant authorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Indigo said.

Akasa Air flight operations impacted in Middle East

Akasa Air has also informed that due to prevailing situation in the Middle East, their flight operations to and from the region may be impacted.

“We understand this may affect your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our teams are closely monitoring the evolving situation to ensure that all flight operations are within safe and approved airspace.”

The airline further advised its passengers to “please check the flight status before commencing your travel to the airport. For any further assistance please feel free to contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our teams will be available to assist you. We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding during these times.”

Qatar condemns Iran attack, says holds right to respond

After Iran launched missile strike on US base, Qatar said it strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law.”

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defences successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. A detailed statement regarding the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defence,” they said.

“We also emphasise that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security. We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue,” Qatar said in its statement.

“Furthermore, the State of Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region. We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritized and have stressed the importance of good-neighborliness and avoiding escalation. We reaffirm that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people,” the statement read.