Air India Crash: Aviation Minister Counters Western Media, Says Will Stand By Truth

New Delhi: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu addressed the Rajya Sabha on the Air India AI171 crash, assuring members that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a transparent and unbiased investigation in accordance with international protocols.

“We are committed to standing by the truth and uncovering exactly what happened,” Naidu said, urging opposition members not to draw conclusions until the final report is released.

Naidu stated that the AAIB is carrying out the investigation in a transparent manner, adding:

“I have seen multiple articles not only by the Indian media but also by the Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint. The way we are seeing the investigation is through facts. We want to stand by the truth. And that will only be revealed when the investigation is complete.”

The minister highlighted that India is handling black box analysis independently for the first time, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to a thorough, rule-based process. Previously, India would send even slightly damaged black boxes abroad for analysis.

The Air India AI171 crash occurred during its landing attempt at Ahmedabad airport earlier this month, resulting in the tragic deaths of several medical students and others on board.

Responding to concerns raised in the House, Naidu assured that equal assistance and compensation are being provided to the families of all victims, whether they were inside or outside the aircraft.

On Patna Airport’s Runway and Operational Challenges

During the session, Naidu also addressed questions regarding Patna Airport’s operational viability for international flights. He noted that while Patna Airport is open to international operations, there is a fundamental problem with its short runway.

“Because of the shorter runway, there is a load penalty that applies to the aircraft through which they are not able to run with operational efficiency. There are alternative solutions being worked out,”Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha.

The minister explained that Kerala is currently the only state with three airports having a ‘point of call’ for foreign carriers, clarifying that such permissions are granted selectively for foreign carriers, factoring in geopolitical considerations. He added that it is not feasible to open all airports for point of call access immediately, but the government remains open to considering additional airports if the need arises in the future.