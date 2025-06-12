First Video From Inside Doctor’s Hospital Where Air India Plane With 242 Crashed In Ahmedabad

Air India Crash: Visuals have emerged of the tragic Air India plane crash that hit a doctors' hospital near the airport. The aircraft was bound for London Gatwick and carried 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and operations are underway.

First Inside Visuals of Air India Plane Crash That Hit Doctors' Hospital Near Airport in Ahmedabad

Air India Plane Crash/ image: Republic

Air India Plane Crash Video

Air India Plane Crash inside hostel mess/ image: Republic

Air India Plane Crash/ image: Republic

The first video of the Air India plane crash inside the doctors' hospital shows the aftermath of the crash. The footage captures thick smoke and debris, showing the severity of the situation.