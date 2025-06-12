First Video From Inside Doctor’s Hospital Where Air India Plane With 242 Crashed In Ahmedabad

Updated 12 June 2025 at 17:55 IST
Air India Crash: Visuals have emerged of the tragic Air India plane crash that hit a doctors' hospital near the airport. The aircraft was bound for London Gatwick and carried 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and operations are underway.
The first video of the Air India plane crash inside the doctors' hospital shows the aftermath of the crash. The footage captures thick smoke and debris, showing the severity of the situation.
All on-board passengers, including the pilot and crew members, are feared dead.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 16:21 IST