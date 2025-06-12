Air India Crash: Gujarat Government Asks Families To Provide DNA Samples To Identify Victims

Updated 12 June 2025 at 22:28 IST
In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, Gujarat health authorities are calling on families to provide DNA samples to help identify the deceased. The devastating accident, which claimed at least 240 lives and injured many, has left officials grappling with the challenge of identifying victims due to the severe condition of the remains. The state government, alongside rescue teams and medical facilities, is working tirelessly to support affected families and bring closure during this heartbreaking time.
The crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, occurred moments after takeoff at 1:38 p.m., plunging into the Meghani Nagar residential area near the airport. The intensity of the fire, fueled by the plane’s heavy load for the long-haul flight, left many bodies charred beyond recognition. To address this, Gujarat’s Health and Family Welfare Department has established DNA collection facilities at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.
According to a report from ANI, additional Chief Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi emphasized the urgency of family participation, stating, “DNA testing arrangements have been made at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College. Families and close relatives of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location so that the victims can be identified at the earliest.” This process is crucial, as forensic experts rely on DNA matching to provide accurate identification, offering families certainty amidst their grief.
To assist relatives seeking information about passengers or those injured, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has activated two helpline numbers. Dwivedi noted, “If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help...” Additionally, Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 and a separate number for foreign nationals at +91 8062779200 to provide updates and support.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also established an Operational Control Room to coordinate efforts, reachable at 011-24610843 and 9650391859.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 22:28 IST