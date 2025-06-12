Air India Crash: Gujarat Government Asks Families To Provide DNA Samples To Identify Victims

In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, Gujarat health authorities are calling on families to provide DNA samples to help identify the deceased. The devastating accident, which claimed at least 240 lives and injured many, has left officials grappling with the challenge of identifying victims due to the severe condition of the remains. The state government, alongside rescue teams and medical facilities, is working tirelessly to support affected families and bring closure during this heartbreaking time.

DNA Testing: A Critical Step for Identification

The crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, occurred moments after takeoff at 1:38 p.m., plunging into the Meghani Nagar residential area near the airport. The intensity of the fire, fueled by the plane’s heavy load for the long-haul flight, left many bodies charred beyond recognition. To address this, Gujarat’s Health and Family Welfare Department has established DNA collection facilities at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

According to a report from ANI, additional Chief Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi emphasized the urgency of family participation, stating, “DNA testing arrangements have been made at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College. Families and close relatives of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location so that the victims can be identified at the earliest.” This process is crucial, as forensic experts rely on DNA matching to provide accurate identification, offering families certainty amidst their grief.

Helplines and Support for Families