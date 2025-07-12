Air India Crash Preliminary Report Hands Cleen-Chit to Boeing, GE Aerospace

Updated 12 July 2025 at 12:58 IST
India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has cleared Boeing and GE Aerospace of the suspicion over their role in the deadly Air India AI-171 crash on June 12. In its preliminary report, released on July 12, AAIB primarily focused on the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches, suggesting that the aircraft maker Boeing and engine maker GE had no apparent responsibility for the accident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 July 2025 at 12:58 IST