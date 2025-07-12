Republic World
Air India Crash Preliminary Report Hands Cleen-Chit to Boeing, GE Aerospace

The preliminary report on the Air India plane crash, which occurred last month, has suggested Boeing and GE Aerospace cannot be held responsible for the incident.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
boeing ge
Boeing and GE Aerospace have been cleared of suspicion in the crash. | Image: Republic

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has cleared Boeing and GE Aerospace of the suspicion over their role in the deadly Air India AI-171 crash on June 12. In its preliminary report, released on July 12, AAIB primarily focused on the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches, suggesting that the aircraft maker Boeing and engine maker GE had no apparent responsibility for the accident.

