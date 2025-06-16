Second Black Box Found Near Nose of Crashed Air India AI-171 After 4 Days.

Officials have recovered the second black box from the site of the Air India AI-171 crash, according to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an official statement, he confirmed that the recovered device is the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

The CVR is critical for the investigation, as it records everything heard inside the cockpit—including pilot conversations, radio communications, warning alarms, and mechanical sounds. This information can help investigators piece together a second-by-second account of what happened just before the crash, giving an objective insight into both cockpit actions and aircraft system behaviour.