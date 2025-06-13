Air India Crash Victim Harpreet Kaur Changed Travel Dates To June 12 From 19 To Surprise Husband, But Destiny Had Other Plans

Air India Plane Crash: What was meant to be a joyful reunion turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy. Harpreet Kaur Hora, who had advanced her travel plans to surprise her husband on his birthday, was among the 241 passengers who lost their lives in Thursday's devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

Her relative, Rajendra Singh Hora, broke down while recounting the moments before her departure. “Before she left for London, everyone sent congratulatory messages. She spoke to each one of us… none of us imagined it would be our last conversation with her,” he said, tears welling up in his eyes.

Harpreet had originally planned to fly on June 19. But at the loving insistence of her husband who wanted to celebrate his birthday with her on June 16 she changed her plans and boarded the fateful flight.

“She had just gotten married in 2020. They were building a life together… and now it’s all gone,” Rajendra added, his voice trembling.