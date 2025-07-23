Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 23 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Air India Crash Fallout: UK Families Claim Wrong Bodies Received

Air India Crash: Wrong remains of Air India crash victims were sent to two UK families, claims lawyer. The mix-up allegedly occurred at a government hospital in Ahmedabad; Air India not responsible, say sources.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Air India Plane Crash
Air India Crash: Wrong Bodies Sent to UK Families, Lawyer Alleges Mix-Up in Ahmedabad Hospital | Image: ANI

Air India Crash: Two British families have claimed they received misidentified remains of their kin. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed moments after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and crew and 19 people on the ground, with only one survivor.   

DNA Test Conducted In UK  

DNA tests conducted in the UK revealed that the remains in at least two caskets did not match the families’ samples. 

One family had to cancel funeral plans after being told the coffin contained an unidentified person.

Another family received mixed remains of two victims in a single casket, which had to be separated before burial.

Aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt, representing the families, said they are distraught and deserve answers.

Air India Plane Crash Latest Updates  

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report, revealing that both engines shut down mid-air just 32 seconds after takeoff, due to fuel cutoff switches being flipped. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 23 July 2025 at 14:56 IST