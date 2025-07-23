Air India Crash Fallout: UK Families Claim Wrong Bodies Received

Air India Crash: Wrong Bodies Sent to UK Families, Lawyer Alleges Mix-Up in Ahmedabad Hospital | Image: ANI

Air India Crash: Two British families have claimed they received misidentified remains of their kin. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed moments after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and crew and 19 people on the ground, with only one survivor.

DNA Test Conducted In UK

DNA tests conducted in the UK revealed that the remains in at least two caskets did not match the families’ samples.

One family had to cancel funeral plans after being told the coffin contained an unidentified person.

Another family received mixed remains of two victims in a single casket, which had to be separated before burial.

Aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt, representing the families, said they are distraught and deserve answers.

